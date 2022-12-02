ANP lawmaker’s house attacked in Shangla

SHANGLA: Several armed men attacked the house of Awami National Party’s MPA Faisal Zeb Khan in Shangla, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police, the house of the ANP lawmaker Faisal Zeb Khan came under heavy fire when he was not at home.

As a result of heavy firing by these armed men the house was badly damaged, but they escaped the area after the exchange of fire with police.

The police have started an investigation into this incident, DPO Muhammad Imran added.

Earlier, the federal government decided to assist the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in curbing terrorist activities in the province.

Prime Minister’s Steering Committee on Peace today reviewed the recent spate of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Swat.

