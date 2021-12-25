ANP dissolves local organizational setup after KP local bodies elections  

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has dissolved its local organizational structure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province after a dismal performance during the recent local bodies elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the ANP leadership was annoyed over low voter turnout in favour of the party and therefore decided to dissolve all tehsil level organizational setup.

The party, according to sources, further decided to take action against ANP leaders who refrained from supporting the party candidate in the local bodies elections.

Strict action is especially being planned in districts where the party showed a dismal performance with ANP spokesman saying that any action would be taken after receiving a report from the concerned tehsil.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) also dissolved all organizational structures of the party after Prime Minister Imran Khan led a meeting to review the performance of the party in KP local government elections.

During a press briefing, Fawad Chaudhry said that the prime minister has dissolved all organizations of the PTI and removed all office bearers from their positions.

Read More: NINE NA LAWMAKERS HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR PTI’S DEFEAT IN KP LG POLLS

“A special committee will be formed for ticket distribution,” he said adding the new committee would devise the party’s constitution and further reorganize party structure.

He said that the prime minister has expressed his no-confidence over party structure in KP as it emerged that tickets were distributed to family members while violating merit.

