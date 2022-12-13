ANP member resigns from ‘inactive’ PM’s flood relief committee

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) leader Senator Arbab Umar Farooq has resigned as a member of the ‘inactive’ Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Committee, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PM’s Flood Relief Committee became inactive for months. Senator Arbab Umar Farooq tendered his resignation as a member of the committee.

He sent his resignation to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Senator Farooq said the committee had been established to estimate the damages and flood relief activities in the affected areas, however, not a single session was held after spending several months.

READ: ANTI-GRAFT BODY TO OVERSEE AID DISTRIBUTION AMONG FLOOD VICTIMS

It is pertinent to mention here that Senator Farooq had also opposed the legislation related to the Reko Diq project yesterday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had formed different committees to expedite flood relief activities and ensure the supply of relief goods to the affected areas of all provinces.

The committees had been formed under the supervision of federal ministers and leaders of the coalition parties for the supply of clean drinking water, tents, medicines and ration bags to the flood victims.

