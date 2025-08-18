ANP moot: PPP, PML-N refuse to sign APC joint declaration

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N and the PPP representatives refused to sign a declaration adopted by an All-Parties Conference (APC) convened in Islamabad by the ANP.

People’s Party’s Nayyar Bukhari and Muslim League-Nawaz’s Senator Irfan Siddiqui and Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry declined to sign the declaration and walked out of the moot.

“These are your demands, not ours and we cannot endorse them,” Senator Siddiqui said.

The APC statement demanded an end of the operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan. It also demanded impartial inquiry about the losses of life and monetary losses and formation of a Truth Commission monitored by the judiciary.

The APC also demanded handing over all powers to civil administration in merged districts and enforcement of the 18th Constitutional Amendment with its true spirit.

The moot demanded the right of the provinces over minerals and their other resources.

ANP chief Aimal Wali Khan speaking in the conference complained absence of the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali in the moot.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and representatives of all major political parties attended the conference.