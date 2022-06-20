ANP refuses to take KP governorship

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP), an ally of the Shahbaz Sharif government, has refused from taking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governorship, ARY News reported on Monday.

The development comes after Member National Assembly (MNA) Ameer Haider Khan Hoti called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad today.

According to sources, during the meeting with PM Shehbaz, the ANP senior leader informed the prime minister about the party’s stand on KP governorship post.

The meeting also discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Earlier it emerged that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has excused the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) from giving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governorship.

After the president’s slot, Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F lost the hope of getting KP governorship for supporting the ruling coalition parties, PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), sources told ARY News.

The ruling party, PML-N excused itself from giving the KP governor’s slot to JUI-F and decided to keep the top position with it.

PPP has also shown reservations over PML-N’s decision to keep KP’s governorship. “PPP had earlier suggested giving the governorship to the Awami National Party (ANP) as the second option. PPP expressed reservations for not adjusting the coalition partner in the present setup.”

The PPP leaders had suggested adjusting all coalition parties in the incumbent government, PPP sources told ARY News.

