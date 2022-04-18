ANP rejected becoming part of PML-N govt: sources

ISLAMABAD: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has rejected to become part of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government despite being offered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governorship and a ministry, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that the ANP has excused from becoming part of the PML-N government. It was learnt that ANP has been offered the KP governorship and a ministry by the new setup.

However, ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan stopped the party leaders from accepting the proposal of the PML-N government. Asfandyar Wali Khan said in a statement that he is grateful for being invited by PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to form a coalition government.

He said that it was decided to give positions to the coalition partners in view of the political turmoil. Khan said that the ANP leadership does not want to increase the political troubles in the country.

The ANP chief said that they are completely focused on organising the political party across the country.

In another development today, the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is going to take oath on Tuesday (tomorrow), however, President Arif Alvi will not administer the oath.

According to the details, the swearing-in ceremony of the federal cabinet will be held in the Presidency tomorrow at 11 am. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will administer oath to the new federal cabinet members.

Members from PML-N, PPP, JUI and MQM and other allied parties will take the oath as ministers in the federal cabinet. After the swearing-in ceremony, notification of departments of federal ministers will be issued.

Earlier, the federal cabinet that was scheduled to take oath today was postponed after an excuse from President of Pakistan Arif Alvi. The new cabinet is likely to take oath now on Tuesday or Wednesday, the sources privy to the development said.

The government’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb earlier disclosed that the federal cabinet has been finalized and would be announced soon today.

