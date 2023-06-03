29.9 C
ANP seeks probe into ‘resettlement of terrorists’ in KP

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has urged Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to launch an investigation into alleged resettlement of terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan penned down a letter to PM Shehbaz Sharif, seeking formation of a committee to investigate the alleged resettlement of terrorists in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In the letter, the ANP leader said that those involved in the resettlement of terrorists should be held responsible for increase in terror activities.

“A judicial inquiry of the entire process should be conducted under the leadership of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC)”, the letter stated.

Wali Khan claimed that the sacrifices of ANP, police and other law enforcement agencies led to peace in the province.

The development came amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

