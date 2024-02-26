‘ANP to support PPP in Senate, Presidential elections’

QUETTA: The Awami National Party (ANP) assured the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of its support in the Senate and Presidential elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ANP delegation comprising Senator Arbab Umar Farooq, Dawood Khan, and Zumarad Khan met PPP’s presidential candidate Asif Ali Zardari.

The sources privy to the development said that the ANP delegation assured Asif Ali Zardari that the party lawmakers would vote for him in the upcoming election.

The ANP also rendered its support for the PPP in the senate elections as well as government formation in Balochistan.

Senator Arbab Umar Farooq said that in a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari, they discussed matters related to the political situation and government formation in the province.

He added that formal announcements regarding the ANP’s strategy for Senate and Presidential elections would be made by the party leadership.

Earlier on February 24, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) mulling forming the government in Balochistan as the party formally started talks with other parties.

After being ignored by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in government formation in the province, the JUI-F would be fielding its nominee for the chief minister slot.

The sources privy to the development said that JUI-F, Awami National Party (ANP), National Party, and others held a meeting and discussed to field of joint candidates for main positions in the province including chief minister, speaker, and deputy speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N has already refused to form a coalition government with the JUI-F in Balochistan, with the former ready to share power with PPP in the province too.

JUI-F Secretary-General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri held a meeting with PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar regarding the government formation in Balochistan.

Sources told ARY News that Abdul Ghafoor Haideri offered its former ally to form a coalition government in Balochistan.

However, Ishaq Dar rejected the offer and said his party was going to form a coalition government with PPP as the power-sharing agreement between the two parties had already been reached in the Centre.