Antarctica volcano spews gold worth $6,000 everyday

The ice-covered uninhabited Antarctica continent is home to an active volcano that is spewing gold dust worth $6,000 daily.

The volcano, Mount Erebus, is considered one of the most intense and southernmost active volcanoes on Earth, the New York Post reported.

Scientists believe that it releases roughly 80 grammes of gold dust daily which is valued at around $6,000.

The volcano is estimated to emit the gold dust that has been recorded as far as 621 miles away from the Earth’s southernmost Mount Erebus in Antarctica.

However, reaching the volcano or near it is a difficult task as it is located in a remote site. The scientists researching the volcano and its impacts use satellites to study it.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Earth Observatory, the volcano emits not just gold dust but many other things that make it a dangerous place to be around.

“It regularly emits plumes of gas and steam, and occasionally spits out rock (bombs),” according to NASA.

Scientists said that the volcano is located above a thin slice of crust which allows the rock to easily rise from Earth’s interior.

Days earlier, Indonesian rescuers evacuated thousands of people after a volcano erupted five times, forcing authorities to close a nearby airport and issue a warning about falling debris that could cause a tsunami.

The crater of Mount Ruang flamed with lava against a backdrop of lightning bolts overnight after erupting four times on April 17, forcing authorities to raise its alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system.