Anteater with two heads baffles the internet

A bizarre video that appears to show an anteater with two heads has left the internet baffled.

In the viral video, a giant anteater can be seen munching on ants and other insects. The anteater moves its snout along the bark, with the other ‘head’ following it in unison.

The viral video was posted on Twitter by user @buitengebieden with the caption ‘Took me a minute…’

The video of an exotic-looking creature eating food has had more than 2 million views and plenty of comments from people scratching their heads in disbelief.

One viewer replied: ‘I thought the dude had two heads, took me five minutes to make sure I wasn’t tripping’, while another said ‘this tripped me out’.

