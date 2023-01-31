Tuesday, January 31, 2023
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Anteater with two heads baffles the internet

test

A bizarre video that appears to show an anteater with two heads has left the internet baffled.

In the viral video, a giant anteater can be seen munching on ants and other insects. The anteater moves its snout along the bark, with the other ‘head’ following it in unison.

The viral video was posted on Twitter by user @buitengebieden with the caption ‘Took me a minute…’

The video of an exotic-looking creature eating food has had more than 2 million views and plenty of comments from people scratching their heads in disbelief.

One viewer replied: ‘I thought the dude had two heads, took me five minutes to make sure I wasn’t tripping’, while another said ‘this tripped me out’.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.