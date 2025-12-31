Anthony Joshua’s boxing future in doubt after fatal crash

English promoter Frank Warren expresses concern that Anthony Joshua might never compete again following a tragic car accident that claimed the lives of two close friends.

The accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Nigeria, on Monday, when the vehicle carrying Joshua and three passengers collided with a stationary truck. Fortunately, Joshua is in stable condition and did not require emergency surgery. He is currently being monitored at one of Nigeria’s top hospitals; while his physical injuries are described as minor, the loss of two companions—who supported him throughout his career—is expected to leave deeper emotional wounds.

Just eleven days ago, Joshua competed in Miami, securing a brutal sixth-round knockout. He was expected to return to the ring in early 2026, with the highly anticipated showdown against Tyson Fury appearing to be back on the table. However, Warren believes Joshua may no longer have the “appetite” for combat after Monday’s tragedy.

“This is an awful time for everyone involved. Hopefully, AJ has come out of it physically well, but mentally is another issue,” Warren told ITV News. “I don’t even know if he will ever have the appetite to fight again; that is something only time will tell.”

In a show of solidarity following the crash, Tyson Fury—who has not fought since his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in May last year—offered Joshua his full support.