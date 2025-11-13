Anthropic announces $50 Billion to build custom AI data centers in Texas and New York

Anthropic signed an ambitious new data center partnership with U.K.-based neocloud provider Fluidstack on Wednesday, dedicating $50 billion to building facilities across the U.S. to meet its expanding compute needs.

The new data centers will be located in Texas and New York, and will come online throughout 2026. The company explained the sites as “custom-built for Anthropic with an emphasis on maximizing efficiency for our workloads.”

“We’re getting closer to artificial intelligence (AI) that can accelerate scientific discovery and solve complex problems in ways that were previously unattainable,” stated Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. “Realizing this potential requires infrastructure that can support ongoing development at the cutting edge.”

Due to the significant computing demands of Anthropic’s Claude family of models, the company is actively engaged in major cloud partnerships with both Google and Amazon (which is also an investor). However, this marks the company’s first substantial effort to build its own custom infrastructure. The $50 billion investment, while significant, aligns with the company’s internal revenue projections, which anticipate Anthropic reaching $70 billion in revenue and $17 billion in positive cash flow by 2028.

Although the $50 billion represents a considerable commitment in terms of both capital and computing power, it pales in comparison to similar projects from Anthropic’s competitors. Meta has pledged to build $600 billion worth of data centers over the next three years, while the Stargate partnership between SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle has already planned for $500 billion in infrastructure spending. This level of spending has raised concerns about a potential AI bubble due to declining demand or possible misallocation of resources.

The project marks a major triumph for Fluidstack, a relatively young neocloud company that has become a leading dealer in the AI building boom. Founded in 2017, the company was named as the primary partner in February for a 1 gigawatt AI project backed by the French government, which represented more than $11 billion in spending.

The company already has collaborations in business with Meta, Black Forest Labs, and France’s Mistral, according to Forbes.

Google demonstrated a strong belief in FluidStack by making it one of the first third-party vendors to get access to its custom-built TPUs (Tensor Processing Units).