Anthropic's Claude Code now available on iOS and web

Anthropic’s Claude Code was announced by the end of February, and since then, the coding agent has become the company’s most crucial product for the last eight months. It helped carve a niche for itself in the highly competitive AI market.

Now, Anthropic has introduced a new web interface, making it easier for developers to access Claude Code in various environments.

To begin, you’ll need to connect Claude to your GitHub repositories. After this setup, using the agent will resemble having direct terminal access. Just describe your requirements, and the agent will handle the rest.

Claude will keep you updated on its progress as it works, and you can provide additional prompts to guide its actions in real time. Through the web interface, you can also assign Claude multiple coding tasks to execute simultaneously.

With network and filesystem restrictions, every Claude Code task runs in an isolated sandbox environment. Git interactions are managed through a secure proxy service that ensures Claude can only access authorized repositories, helping to protect your code and credentials throughout the workflow,” said Anthropic.

Anthropic is not only launching Claude Code on the web but is also introducing a preview of the agent within its iOS app. The company notes that this integration is still in its early stages and expresses its intention to improve the mobile experience based on user feedback swiftly.

Pro and Max users can start using Claude Code on the web. Anthropic notes that any cloud sessions share the same rate limits as all other Claude Code usage.