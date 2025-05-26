LHC orders development of anti-beggary app

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed authorities to implement effective measures against the beggar mafia, including the development of a mobile app aimed at curbing beggary in Punjab, ARY News reported.

The order came during a hearing of a petition seeking the enforcement of the Anti-Beggary Act.

The petitioner pointed out that laws had already been enacted against the beggar mafia in the province, but government departments had failed to enforce the judicial orders effectively.

The court ordered the full implementation of the law and instructed authorities to submit a progress report within three months.

The court also directed the development of a mobile app and registration of FIRs against individuals who force children into begging.

The LHC further ordered to functional rehabilitation centers and shelter homes for beggars. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the Punjab Home Department’s report, directing for timely implementation of orders regarding the enforcement of the anti-begging laws.

The hearing was adjourned for three months.

Earlier, the Punjab cabinet approved amendments to the province’s anti-begging law, making it a non-bailable offence in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation has approved amendments to the Vagrancy Ordinance 1958.

According to the recommendations of the Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation, begging has been declared a non-bailable offence.

The beggar mafia will be punished for a maximum of 8 years with a fine of up to Rs 500,000.