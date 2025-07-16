Exemption on import of anti-cancer, cardiac, life-saving drugs extended for 5 years

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved a five-year extension of the exemption on the import of life-saving medicines used in hospitals and relevant health institutions, particularly for cancer and heart disease.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting held in Islamabad and chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health Services, the cabinet approved a five-year extension of exemption on the import of anti-cancer, cardiac, and life-saving drugs used in hospitals and related healthcare institutions.

These medicines are considered vital for saving human lives, and the exemption is intended to ensure their prompt availability.

These drugs will be available only in hospitals and authorized institutions, with a ban on open market sales. Import of these medicines will require prior approval from the relevant licensing authority.

Read More: 15% increase in EOBI pensions effective from Jan 1, 2025

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet also approved a 15% increase in pensions provided by the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), effective from January 1, 2025.

The decision was made on the recommendation of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and will be funded from EOBI’s own resources.

The cabinet meeting also decided to form a committee to introduce institutional reforms in EOBI.

The committee will also deliberate on proposals to extend old-age benefits to the informal labor sector, including domestic workers, agricultural laborers, and other marginalized employment categories that have been previously overlooked.