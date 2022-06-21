Anti-corruption conducts raids for Usman Buzdar’s arrest

LAHORE: A joint team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and police conducted raids in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan and Taunsa Sharif in an effort to arrest PTI leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a team of Anti-Corruption Establishment along with police conducted raids to arrest Usman Buzdar over corruption cases against the former chief minister and his brothers.

The joint team conducted raids at Buzdar’s houses in DG Khan and Taunsa Sharif. Meanwhile, the PTI leader’s siblings shared protective bail with the raiding team.

Usman Bazdar and his brothers have been granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court till June 30.

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Bahawalpur Bench granted protective bail to former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a case pertaining to allegedly transferring 900 kanals of land illegally in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Buzdar approached the high court after a case was registered against PTI leader and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar by the province’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for transferring 900 kanals of land “illegally” in Dera Ghazi Khan.

ACE officials said that the case had been registered against the former Punjab chief minister on a report submitted by the deputy commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan.

