Anti-corruption court dismisses case against Usman Buzdar

D.I Khan: An anti-corruption court on Saturday dismissed an illegal property transfer case against former Chief Mister Punjab Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar appeared in an anti-corruption court for the hearing of a case alleging him of illegally transferring 900 Kenal lands.

The anti-corruption department presented its investigation regarding the case before the court. The investigation suggested that the former CM and his brother were not involved in the illegal transfer. The court acquitted Buzdar and his brother and dismissed the court in light of the the investigation.

Also Read: Usman Buzdar serves defamation notice on Uzma Kardar

Earlier on August 7, the former Punjab chief minister served an Rs500 million defamation notice to former PTI lawmaker Uzma Kardar for levelling corruption allegations against him.

Buzdar’s legal team served the notice to the former MPA asking her to apologise for the baseless allegations she levelled against him in 15 days or pay Rs500 million in damages.

The former chief minister Buzdar served legal notice for launching a “defamatory campaign” against him. The notice, filed by Usman Buzdar’s counsel Mubeenuddin Qazi, states that Awn Chaudhry had made baseless allegations against him in a TV programme.

Comments