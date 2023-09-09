Anti-corruption court grants interim bail to Punjab Assembly staffers

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court on Saturday endorsed interim bail of the employees recruited in Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

The court while hearing bail petition of the assembly’s 12 employees directed all accused to submit Rs. two lac security deposit each.

“They have been accused of paying Rs. two million each for their recruitment,” defence lawyer said.

“They had sat in written test under the OTS for Grade-16 and 17 jobs in Punjab Assembly,” counsel said. “The OTS displayed result at its website and all accused are now serving on their jobs for last two years. It has now come in the mind of the anti-corruption authorities that they had availed jobs by paying bribe,” the lawyer added.