Anti-corruption court sets condition for Pervaiz Elahi’s release

An anti-corruption court has set a condition to issue release orders for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi in illegal appointments case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The anti-corruption court set a condition to issue a release order for Pervaiz Elahi’s release on the basis of the high court’s verdict on his appeal. The court issued a six-page written verdict regarding former Punjab CM’s bail plea in illegal appointments case.

The verdict stated that the approval of the petitioner’s bail will be conditionally made on the basis of the high court’s verdict. It added that the case was filed against 12 out of 300 appointments, whereas, not a single affectee lodged a complaint to the anti-corruption.

The written order stated that Pervaiz Elahi performed responsibilities on different key positions. It added that Pervaiz is 77 years old and should not be kept in jail. The court approved the bail plea of Pervaiz Elahi and Rai Mumtaz and directed them to submit Rs1 million surety bond each.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-money laundering circle lodged another case against the PTI president and his son Moonis Elahi.