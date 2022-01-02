Anti-encroachment operation begins at Tariq Road to vacate park land

KARACHI: Anti-encroachment operation to raze illegal structures constructed on the encroached land of the park at Tariq Road carried out in the wee hours of Sunday.

The operation was held under the supervision of the director of anti-encroachment Karachi’s District East and AC Ferozabad.

During the action, as many as 10 shops constructed at the land of Dilkasha Park at Tariq Road were razed.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered clearing all land of Kidney Hill Park from encroachments in a hearing at its Karachi Registry.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered returning the land of mosque to the KMC and clearing the graveyard in the park.

Read more: Supreme Court orders clearing entire land of Kidney Hill Park

“No worship place can be built over illegally encroached land. Islam also not allow construction of a mosque over illegal land,” the bench remarked. The court also cancelled the licence issued by the KMC.

“No construction of a structure is allowed within limits of the park,” the court said. “Deploy security guards at the park to keep it safe from all illegal activities,” the CJP said.

The Supreme Court had directed Karachi’s commissioner last year to bring down all constructions on the encroached lands around Kidney Hill Park and submit a report to the court.

