Anti Encroachment Operation: Traffic flow restored in Saddar as authorities clear Illegal stalls

KARACHI: An ongoing anti-encroachment operation continues across Karachi, specifically targeting the Saddar neighborhood. According to ARY News, roadside illegal shops and pushcarts were removed from Mubarak Shaheed Road and the Saddar Dawakhana roundabout.

Traffic police reported that as a result of the operation, roads in the surrounding areas have been cleared and smooth traffic flow has been restored.

Officials further noted that the “Tanga Stand” and “Lunda Bazar,” which were established illegally, have been completely removed.

During the crackdown, one case of “interference in government work” was registered at the Saddar Police Station, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

This follows yesterday’s operation at Empress Market, which resulted in the removal of the city’s well-known bird market.

Earlier, Karachi residents received major relief after authorities eliminated illegal parking in Saddar, following a decisive operation that targeted unauthorized fee collection across one of the city’s busiest commercial districts.

Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bhangwar led the crackdown, focusing on Saddar Mobile Market, Cooperative Market, Abdullah Haroon Road, and areas outside Zainab Market known for congestion.

District officials said the operation aimed to restore public convenience, reduce traffic bottlenecks, and curb exploitation of motorists who were routinely charged illegally for roadside parking.

Teams from Anti-Encroachment Police, the Deputy Director Anti-Encroachment office, and other departments jointly participated, ensuring enforcement support and preventing resistance during the multi-day campaign operations.

During the drive, officials seized several motorcycles used by illegal parking operators, signaling strict action against networks that had openly collected fees without authorization permits.

According to the district administration, 24 individuals involved in running illegal parking businesses were arrested over 4 days, and First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against them.

In a parallel anti-encroachment drive, authorities sealed more than three hundred shops and hotels, while cases were filed against 12 people for violations of regulations

As operation started, members of parking and encroachment mafias hurriedly shut their businesses and fled as enforcement teams arrived, attempting to evade arrests and penalties.