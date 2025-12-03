KDA, SBCA teams attacked in Karachi amid Anti-Encroachment drive

The Anti-Encroachment Department’s force came under attack by unidentified individuals in various parts of Karachi on Tuesday during a crackdown on encroachments, resulting in the disruption of operations, injuries to personnel, arson, and the suspension of an operation.

The first incident occurred in the Karachi Administration Employees Society, where a Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) team attempting to demolish illegal construction on the third floor of a building was attacked by unidentified individuals.

According to reports, four SBCA officers and staff members were injured and taken to hospital.

In a separate incident in Sector 48-B, Zaman Town area of Korangi, an operation jointly conducted by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), the Anti-Encroachment Force, and police came under attack from an angry crowd.

The team was demolishing illegal structures when enraged residents attacked them and tore the uniform of one police officer.

The administration called in an additional police contingent to restore order. The KDA later suspended the operation due to the volatile situation.

A third incident took place on M.A. Jinnah Road, where an Anti-Encroachment team arrived to conduct an operation. Unknown attackers set fire to an official truck carrying seized goods, completely destroying both the vehicle and the goods.

Shortly after the incident, a heavy police contingent also reached M.A. Jinnah Road.

Senior Director of Anti-Encroachment, Ammar Khan, stated that cases would be registered against those involved. He warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands and added that anti-encroachment operations across the city would continue.