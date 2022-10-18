Karachi: Protesters block Scheme 33 road against anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: Hundreds of protestors hit the road amid the expected Anti-encroachment operation in the Abdullah Shah Ghazi Goth area of Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, local authorities were all set to carry out an anti-encroachment operation in the Abdullah Shah Goth, Karachi when locals took to the streets to stop the operation.

Women and children also came out in large numbers in support of the other protestors.

Last month Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah suspended several local community members after police personnel was injured in the anti-encroachment operation in Ghazi Goth.

The Deputy Superintendant of Police (DSP), Station house officer (SHO), and SHO anti-encroachment were also suspended.

Earlier, an anti-encroachment operation sparked protest in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.

The anti-encroachment operation was carried out by the local authorities in Mujahid Colony. The residents held a massive protest against the anti-encroachment operation near the matric board office in the North Nazimabad area.

