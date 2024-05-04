Anti-govt movement: JUI-F to take solo flight

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has decided to launch an anti-government movement without the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Saturday quoting sources.

Sources said that JUI-F leadership had expressed displeasure over the recent statement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding Feb 8 elections rigging.

In a statement, Gandapur had said that PTI’s mandate was stolen not that of Fazlur Rehman, saying that he was still ready to open any constituency for a vote recount.

Gandapur statement that no one had stolen Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s mandate and he had defeated him in the February 8 general elections irked the JUI-F chief.

According to sources, the JUI-F leadership has expressed its displeasure over Gandapur’s and decided to launch drive against the government separately.

They said that the PTI’s non-serious approach would not benefit anyone, advising the Imran-led party to first create consensus within its ranks and then communicate with other parties.

Moreover, Maulana Fazl has also stopped his party leaders from contacting the PTI leadership.

