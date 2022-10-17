Anti-mosquito spray in Sindh flood-hit areas from next week

KARACHI: Sindh to launch anti-mosquito fumigation in nine flood-hit districts of the province from the next week, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh has received 5,000 KG of anti-mosquito spray powder, 2,000 kilograms of the spray power has been shifted to Jamshoro warehouse of the PDMA, according to sources.

Moreover, 3,000 KG anti-mosquito spray powder has been transferred to Sukkur warehouse of the disaster management authority, sources said.

The anti-mosquito powder will be used for spray in nine flood-ravaged districts of the province to annihilate larvae and mosquitos in the area.

The fumigation drive will be launched in Mirpur Khas, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Jamshoro, Dadu, Noshehro Feroz, Qambar-Shahdadkot and other districts, sources said.

“Locally manufactured BTIP anti-larvae powder will be used in the anti-mosquito fumigation drive,” in flood-hit areas,” according to sources.

According to sources, Jamshoro district administration will be provided 500 KG anti-mosquito powder, Matiari administration 500 KG, Larkana 480 KG, Qambar-Shahdadkot 500 KG, Noshehro Feroz 500 KG, Dadu 540 KG, Sanghar 500 KG, Benazirabad 500 KG and Mirpur Khas administration 500 KG spray powder.

The bacteria in the anti-mosquito powder curbs the growth of the mosquito larvae at land and in the water.

The administration will use the spray in flood-hit areas to annhilate the mosquito and its larvae.

In recent unprecedent floods in Sindh and Balochistan, huge swarms of mosquitoes have been witnessed in the flooded areas, which have caused a health crisis with increasing number of cases of malaria, dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in the post flood situation in the region.

