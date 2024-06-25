Ayesha Raza Farooq appointed as PM’s focal person for anti-polio campaign

web analytics
ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday appointed PML-N Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq as the focal person of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for anti-polio campaign, ARY News reported.

Sources close to the development revealed that Ayesha Raza Farooq has been appointed to the position of focal person for the anti-polio campaign on the instructions of PM Shehbaz Sharif, adding that her appointment will be honorary.

The focal person will inform the PM about the government’s anti-polio initiatives while Ayesha Raza Farooq will also preside over the meetings of the National Polio Steering Committee.

عائشہ رضا فاروق وزیر اعظم کی فوکل پرسن برائے انسداد پولیو مقرر

Sources stated that the focal person will supervise the anti-polio campaign in Pakistan and head the task force created for it.

In addition, she will also make recommendations for the implementation of the Polio Action Plan.

According to sources, the focal person will coordinate with international anti-polio partners and communicate with international donors, while also representing Pakistan on the international level regarding polio.

عائشہ رضا فاروق وزیر اعظم کی فوکل پرسن برائے انسداد پولیو مقرر

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N senator Ayesha Raza Farooq has been the prime minister’s focal person in the former government of PML-N and former member of the National Assembly.

