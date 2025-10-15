Anti-polio drive 'misses' targets in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Anti-polio drive reportedly missed targets in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing well-placed sources.

According to details, alarming revelations indicated that hundreds of thousands of children across Pakistan were left unvaccinated during the last anti-polio drive, sources confirmed.

The sub-national polio campaign, conducted from September 1 to 7 in 81 selected districts, achieved 98 per cent of its targeted results.

According to sources, Gilgit-Baltistan topped the list with an impressive 101 per cent coverage, while Punjab recorded the lowest coverage at 97 pe rcent, sources said.

The federal capital Islamabad achieved 98 per cent vaccination coverage, while Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Kashmir also recorded 98 per cent coverage, according to officials.

Despite these figures, approximately 422,152 children nationwide remained unvaccinated. Of these, around 355,000 children were unavailable during the campaign, while 19,403 missed vaccination due to security concerns and local boycotts, sources added.

A total of 47,793 boycott-related cases were reported across the country.

Provincial breakdowns show that Sindh recorded the highest number of unvaccinated children at 216,881, followed by Punjab (82,792), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (68,529), and Balochistan (47,335).

In Islamabad, 5,098 children missed vaccination, while 647 children in Azad Kashmir and 870 in Gilgit-Baltistan were not administered the polio drops, sources confirmed.