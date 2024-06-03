Anti-polio drive postponed in Balochistan amid heatwave

QUETTA: The anti-polio drive has been postponed in six districts of Balochistan amid a heatwave in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the drive which was scheduled to start today has been postponed as the met office has predicted a heatwave in six districts of the province.

The anti-polio drive in Nasirabad, Sibi, Jaffar Abad, Ustha Muhammad, Dera Bugti and Sohbatpur will now kick off on 8th June.

Yesterday, it was reported a seven-day anti-polio drive will begin in 14 Districts of Balochistan on Monday (today).

He said during the drive, more than 1.8 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

Pakistan on Saturday reported the fourth poliovirus case of the current year, sources within the Ministry of National Health said.

A 2-year-old boy from Bharkan union council in Sindh’s Shikarpur district became the latest victim.

The health department official said the virus was detected in stool samples collected from a child, adding that he had developed symptoms of paralysis on May 21.

This is the fourth case of crippling disease in 2024 as Pakistan had earlier reported three cases. All of the previous three cases reported this year were from Balochistan.