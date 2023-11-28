Anti-PPP alliance: MQM-P delegation to meet PML-N leadership tomorrow

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders will sit again on Wednesday to discuss electoral alliance and other political matters related to Sindh province, ARY News reported citing sources.

The MQM-P delegation will meet PML-N leadership in Islamabad tomorrow. Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Bashir Memon will represent the PML-N at the huddle while Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and Aminul Haq will represent MQM-P at the forum.

The meeting comes after the two sides completed the initial phase of identifying, listing and prioritising the issues as well as the solutions for future course of action before and after the Feb 8 elections.

The PML-N is working on an electoral alliance with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazalur Rehman (JUI-F), and Awami National Party (ANP) to challenge the PPP in Sindh.

The two parties had their first formal meeting when MQM Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led a delegation to Lahore for formal talks with Nawaz Sharif earlier this month.

It was followed by a visit to the Bahadurabad Office of MQM-P by a PML-N delegation, led by Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The two parties formed committees to finalise seats adjustment in Sindh which have had two sessions ever since.