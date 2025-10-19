Anti-smog operation underway in Punjab, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Punjab’s nine departments have been in field in a grand operation against smog in the province on the instructions of the chief minister.

In a statement Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that monitoring and live reporting of brick kilns has been underway, while smog guns, air quality monitors and anti-smog machinery is working in the field.

“For the first time in Punjab’s history operation conducted with the assistance of the AQI forecasting”, minister said.

She said that immediate raids conducted at hot spots with the advance indication from the weather data centre.

Traffic Police imposed ban over the movement of trucks and other goods transport vehicles, minister added.

The Punjab government earlier launched its first anti-smog gun operation in Lahore, marking a significant step in the fight against air pollution.

The operation, conducted in the Kahna area, has reduced air pollution levels by 70%, according to official figures.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared a video of the anti-smog gun operation on X, hailing it as a remarkable success in the government’s environmental efforts.