Anti-tetanus injection consignment ‘arrives’ in Pakistan

A consignment of anti-tetanus injections on Monday ‘arrived’ in Pakistan on May 27, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources within Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), a local pharmaceutical company has produced 1.5 million doses of the injection, which will be provided to the Punjab government tomorrow.

The pharmaceutical company has already prepared 1.5 million doses, which are currently undergoing quality testing, sources said.

According to sources, the company’s prepared injections will be available in 15 days.

The development came at the time when government and private hospitals are facing a shortage of anti-tetanus injections. Pharmacies across the city are experiencing a scarcity of anti-tetanus injections, leaving many with limited access to crucial medical treatment.

The Pharma manufacturers cited production suspension by the international company, as a reason behind the shortage.

The scarcity of injections has resulted in severe difficulties for those injured in accidents, as timely administration of the injection is imperative to prevent wound infection. Medical experts emphasize that the injection must be administered within 72 hours of the injury to effectively ward off potential bacterial infections.

Tetanus vaccine

The tetanus vaccine is part of the recommended series of childhood and adult immunizations. It protects against the bacterial infection tetanus, also known as lockjaw. Tetanus causes jaw cramping and painful muscle spasms. There’s no cure and 10%-20% of people who have it die.