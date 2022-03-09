Anupam Kher steals money from his mother, gets slapped

Bollywood’s veteran actor Anupam Kher once disclosed to have stolen INR118 from his mother back in the day and was tightly slapped by her.

Speaking to an Indian news portal, Bollywood’s veteran with a career span of over three decades – Anupam Kher revealed to have taken money that her mother kept in the temple, in order to travel for a walk-in audition.

“I was quite mediocre at sports; the only field in which I shone was dramatics,” the actor remarked. “I was studying in Government College, Shimla when I was declared the best actor of Himachal Pradesh University.”

The actor said to have later gotten himself enrolled at ‘Himachal Pradesh University’ in the Department of Economics, when he first came across the ad by the Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University, Chandigarh, ‘inviting students for a walk-in audition, and promising a scholarship of ₹200 to the selected students’.

“I didn’t have the guts to approach my parents for the fare, so I stole a sum of ₹118 my mother had kept in her temple and landed at PU,” he added.

“I remember they had two pieces — one for girls and the other for boys,” recalled the ‘Love Sonia’ actor. “Instinctively, I enacted the piece meant for girls.”

“Balwant Gargi, who was in the interview panel, noticed it, and remarked, ‘Very bad but very daring’.”

Adding onto the consequences, Kher mentioned to have found police at his home when returned, and ‘flatly denied’ to have taken the sum when questioned by his mother.

“A week later, my father called me and asked, ‘Where had you gone that day?’ I told him the entire truth after which my mother gave me a tight slap.”

“My father told her, ‘Don’t worry he is getting a scholarship of ₹200, he will return your 100.’ That’s how I learned about my admission,” he concluded.

Anupam Kher’s debut dated back in 1984 with ‘Saaransh’ and has maintained a stronghold in Bollywood since then with numerous impeccable performances to his credit.

His last big-screen outing was in 2019 in ‘One Day: Justice Delivered’.

