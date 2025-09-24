Anurag Kashyap exposes 'money-mindedness' of Bollywood

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap slammed the ‘money-mindedness’ of Bollywood, as he blamed it to be the main reason behind shifting his focus to the South Indian film industry.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, award-winning filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, best known for his work on Bollywood hits including ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Dev D’ and ‘Black Friday’ among others, discussed his current equation with industry A-lister Vicky Kaushal, who assisted him in his Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee-led crime comedy, and the two later collaborated on projects like ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’.

Kashyap mentioned that he is ‘not in touch’ with the father-to be and said that he did not like Kaushal’s historical epic ‘Chhaava’, which is the biggest box office of this year.

“I don’t have much interaction with him much these days” he said about the ‘Uri’ actor. “I don’t judge him, because every person has their own reasons…This is why I left Mumbai. Every person has their own ambitions, and it is up to them on how they choose to achieve them. It’s not my responsibility.”

“It took me a while to detach myself,” Kashyap continued and explained, “But the atmosphere in Bollywood has become more money-minded. People are looking at ‘crores’ in their decision-making. This is what I ran away from. I don’t want to return to that world.”

Coming back to Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’, about the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the filmmaker added, “More than Chhaava, it felt like The Passion of the Christ. Mujhe nahi jami (I didn’t like it).”

“The emotion that was being created out of discomfort, I don’t appreciate. I basically watched it for Vineet. I don’t want to judge. I didn’t understand the filmmaker’s storytelling choices, but others did. That’s why I’m not a part of the mainstream; I’m a more romantic sort of person.” Kashyap added. “I’ve stopped watching Hindi films anyway.”

Notably, ‘Chhaava’ director Laxman Utekar previously criticized Kashyap for his remarks on Bollywood. “He does not have the sensibility to accept audience’s taste,” he said and suggested, “You should change your sensibilities instead of telling the audience to change themselves. If you think the audience didn’t understand your film, why did you make it? You shouldn’t have made it. Go write a book or something. But if you’ve made a film, the audience comes first.”