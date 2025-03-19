Anurag Kashyap slams ‘dishonest, morally corrupt’ Netflix India

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap slammed streaming giant Netflix’s ‘dishonest and morally corrupt’ bosses, expressing his frustration on the content being greenlit for the Indian market.

While praising Netflix’s recently released mini-series ‘Adolescence’, Anurag Kashyap confessed on social media that such projects makes him ‘jealous and envious’, as Indian filmmakers including him are not allowed to make such daring content.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Kashyap wrote, “Just binge-watched Adolescence. I am numb and envious and jealous that someone can go and make that.”

He continued, “The performances from the Child actor Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, who is not just playing the father but is also the co-creator of the show. The amount of hard work that has gone in the show. I can’t even imagine the rehearsals and prep they did, so they could shoot every episode in a single shot. What geniuses the cinematographer Matthew Lewis and Philip Barantinini the filmmaker are.”

“It’s better than any film or anything I’ve seen. It takes its time, it is courageous in not missing a single nuance,” the filmmaker reviewed further. “Jack Thorne the co-creator, congratulations to all of you people and your team. Definitely not possible to pull it off without a great team and determination to pull it off.”

However, after taking his time to praise ‘Adolescence’, Kashyap continued his complaint with Netflix India in the comments section, adding, “Now coming to my envy and jealousy. Ted Sarandos recently put a post where he says – ‘every once and awhile one comes along that pushes into brand new territories, defies the limits of creativity and features career defining performances’. And I hope he means it. Because his on Netflix.in is a totally opposite shitshow.”

He also accused Sarandos as well as Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria of hypocrisy and slammed, “If they were pitched this, most probably they would have rejected it or turned it into a 90-minute film (that too seems like an impossibility because it doesn’t have an ending that is black and white). Having gone through twice with them post Sacred Games and dealing with total lack of empathy, courage and dumbness mixed with immense insecurity of the series head and the team that keeps getting fired. It frustrates me. How do we ever create something so powerful and honest with a bunch of most dishonest and morally corrupt @netflix.in backed so strongly by the boss in LA.”

“This hypocrisy of Ted and Bella via a vis the indian market of 1.4 billion people , where there only interest is increase in subscriptions and nothing else. There was a time when Eric Barmack would reach out on Facebook to create something with Netflix to now where they send you a shot show like ‘saare jahan se achcha’ – which wasn’t even written properly and half baked. Which by the way has already changed directors and been shot twice (inevitably),” he added. “It makes me frustrated, jealous of shows like Adolescence and envious and hopeless. I hope they learn from the reception of it and realise that all the best things Indian netflix does is mostly either acquired (Delhi Crime, Black warrant) or the ones they least believed in (Kohrra , trial by fire).”

“Fingers crossed for a better future,” Kashyap concluded.

