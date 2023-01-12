Anushka Sharma approaches court to challenge “inflated tax notices”

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has challenged the Sales Tax’s deputy commissioner’s orders against her in the Bombay High Court.

The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat‘ star asked the judiciary to cancel the Sales Tax department’s order for 2012-13 and 2013-14.

The bench, comprising judges Nitin Jamdar and Abhay Ahuja, ordered the tax department to respond to her plea. The case is scheduled for 6th February.

The actor, the wife of prolific India cricketer Virat Kohli, argued that the tax department did not charge her as a performer and sent her inflated tax notices.

Previously, the ‘NH10‘ star had filed for four petitions between 2012 and 2016. She filed the two petitions after her pleas against “inflated tax orders” were not entertained her plea.

“There was no reason why the affected person (Anushka) could not file the petitions herself”, the court remarked.

Anushka Sharma argued that her on and off-screen endeavours were part of an agreement. She added she was taxed for endorsing products and hosting award events instead of for performer’s rights.

She informed the court that the tax department told her to pay INR1.2 crore in 2012-13 and INR1.6 crore the following year.

Moreover, she argued that she had acquired and then sold copyrights by endorsing products and attending award functions.

“Unless it is established that there is a sale of goods (tangible or intangible), sales tax cannot be levied,” the actor said.

Anushka Sharma said the celebrity, who has played a role or produced a film, cannot be its creator and does not own the copyrights.

“Performer’s rights are to protect the interests of the actor and are not for transfer or sale,” the actor argued, adding she was unable to approach the appellate authority to challenge the tax notices unless she paid 10 per cent of the amount.

