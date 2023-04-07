Famed Bollywood director Karan Johar confessed he wanted to end actress Anushka Sharma’s career before it could start.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Karan Johar confessed that he downplayed Anushka Sharma’s career in a 2016 interview with Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra. The director revealed he advised Aditya Chopra to not pick her for the movie ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi‘.

‘I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ – Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand & Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I’m sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate. pic.twitter.com/8JNLp8Kyud — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 6, 2023

“I totally wanted to murder completely Anushka Sharma’s career,” he said. “Because, when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like no no, mad or what? You are signing her! You are crazy and there is no need to sign this Anushka Sharma.”

Karan Johar said that he was sabotaging her work and was reluctantly watching Anushka Sharma’s debut film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

He said he issued an apology and complimented her after watching her performance in the musical-drama film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat‘. He admitted he felt embarrassed because he “would have actually ruined the graph of an exceptional talent.”

Related – Anushka Sharma ‘always wanted to start a band’

Anushka Sharma will be seen in the biopic of former Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami ‘Chakda Xpress’. The film is expected to release on December 16, 2023.

Comments