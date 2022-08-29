Anushka Sharma held responsible for putting Virat Kohli in depression

Indian actor and filmmaker Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, said former Virat Kohli is depressed because of his actor-wife Anushka Sharma.

Kamaal Rashid Khan took a jibe at the NH10 actress in his tweets.

“Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having a problem with depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka (This happens when you marry an actress),” he wrote. “She must have put in his head that he is having a depression problem.”

The Deshdrohi actor asked, “Ek North Indian strong boy Virat Kohli Ko depression ki beemari kaise ho gayee? (How could a strong North Indian boy suffer from depression)?”

Ek North Indian strong boy #ViratKohli𓃵 Ko Depression Ki Beemari Kaise Ho Gayee? Ispe Video Banta Hi hai. Should I make the video? Like for YES, RT for NO. — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 27, 2022

The celebrity questioned whether the selectors were depressed when they picked the former skipper for the ongoing Asia Cup after he admitted to being in that mental state.

I simply can’t understand, when #ViratKohli himself is accepting that he is having depression problem, then how he is in the team for #AsiaCup2022! Are selectors also having depression problem? — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 27, 2022

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, has not responded to the KRK’s statements. It is not the first time that experts and pundits have made claims about how Anushka Sharma is affecting her husband’s personal and professional life.

Earlier, Indian batting legend and commentator Sunil Gavaskar made remarks about how their relationship is coming in the way of the cricketer’s form.

In her response on Instagram, she called his comments distasteful and asked when will people stop passing such comments on her.

“Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband’s game,” she said. “I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game.

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?”

