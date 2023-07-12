Not refused, Anushka Sharma was ‘never approached’ for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’: Reports

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma is said to have never been offered Farhan Akhtar’s girls’ movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

For the unversed, it was reported by Indian entertainment outlets earlier this week, that the makers were in talks with the ‘NH10’ actor to star in the all-girls road-trip movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, after the departure of Priyanka Chopra from Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif starrer. However, Sharma, who is taking up minimum work since the birth of her daughter Vamika, couldn’t get on board due to the conflicting schedule.

Citing a source close to Sharma, the publication had reported, “Anushka was excited about the idea of a female-led journey of self-discovery, but the shooting timelines were not matching with her calendar. She has to balance her personal life with her profession and allotting the number of days that Farhan [Akhtar] asked for was not possible.”

“There are a lot of combination dates with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but it was not in line with her schedule,” the source mentioned.

However, as per the recent development reported exclusively by an Indian tabloid, Sharma was never approached for the role, more so, because Chopra never walked out of the film.

A well-placed source, close to Akhtar, confirmed to the publication, “Anushka has not even been approached for Jee Le Zaraa. Why should she be? When Priyanka has not opted out.”

“This is some marketing team’s brainwave. Nothing of this sort happened,” the person clarified.

It is pertinent to mention that the ambitious project was first announced in 2021, with Chopra, Bhatt and Kaif in leads, while the rising star kid, Ishaan Khatter was roped in later to play a pivotal part.

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment (of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani), the story for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is written by the celebrated duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

