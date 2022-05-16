Anushka Sharma dishes upon ‘work-life balance’ after motherhood

Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma recently spoke about ‘striking work-life balance’ after embracing motherhood last year, as she opted herself out of the ‘rat race’ in the industry.

Anushka Sharma – who returned to the schedule of her upcoming movie ‘Chakda Xpress’ months after giving birth to her first child Vamika Kohli in January last year – spoke about achieving a ‘work-life balance’ post motherhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

“Striking a work-life balance is certainly harder for women,” Actress Anushka Sharma stated during her recent magazine interview. “Today, I have so much more respect and love for women, and such a strong sense of sisterhood. I’ve always spoken up for women, but to feel love and compassion for the cause makes it so much more powerful.”

Touching upon the gender domination in workplaces, the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor remarked, “I don’t think people understand the life and emotions of a working mother, because the world is so male-dominated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

“I wish women received more support in their workplaces. While I know many men who are kind and empathetic towards women, the work culture itself can be so tough.”

Furthermore, Sharma dubbed the film industry as a ‘rat race’ which she refused to join. “I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life. I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On the acting front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the Netflix title ‘Chakda Xpress’ since her last outing in ‘Zero’ in 2018. The Prosit Roy directorial, biographical drama follows the tale of Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

Comments