Anushka Sharma shares a poetic tribute for daughter Vamika

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma dedicated a heartfelt poem to daughter Vamika Kohli as she stayed away from her for the first time.

On Monday Bollywood A-lister Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and posted a ‘relatable’ poem dedicated to her 14-month-old daughter Vamika Kohli, as she spent some time away from the toddler for the outstation shoot schedule of her next ‘Chakda Xpress’ – the Jhulan Goswami biopic.

“Dear child,” the poem addressed Vamika. “I spend so much time trying to figure out how to be the best mother to you. I know I won’t always get it right. But what I can promise is that no matter what… I’ll meet you where you are.” “Not where I want you to be. Not where I think you should be. Not where you will be. But right where you are, at this very moment,” read the text.

It is pertinent to mention that Netflix’s ‘Chakda Xpress’ will be the first project of the Bollywood actor since the birth of her baby in 2021. She was last seen in 2018 released ‘Zero’ alongside Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

‘Chakda Xpress’ follows the journey of cricketer Jhulan Goswami – a former skipper of the Indian women’s cricket team.

The ‘NH10’ star has been sharing BTS glimpses from the field on social media, as she trains hard to get into the shoes of the Goswami.

Describing the biographical drama as ‘an underdog story’, Anushka Sharma said: “At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport.”

“This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

The Prosit Roy directorial will release on streaming giant Netflix.

