Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard in deep trouble, video goes viral

India police fined Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard after a video of him riding a motorcycle without a helmet went viral.

The video showed Anushka Sharma, wife of prolific India cricketer Virat Kohli, getting on the motorcycle with her bodyguard Sonu Shaikh and leaving the scene together on May 17 in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police have fined him INR10,500.

“Challan has been issued under Sec 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 MV act to the driver along with a fine of INR10,500 & been paid by the offender,” the police stated.

The law enforcement agency’s action against the bodyguard received mixed responses. Several users expressed the fine was high because of the actress’ popularity.

Anushka Sharma was not the first celebrity to be involved in violating road-safety incidents.

The ‘Sholay‘ actor expressed gratitude towards the unknown rider who helped him beat the notorious Mumbai traffic, and gathered all the attention for the traffic rules violation.

The picture attracted criticism when it was pointed out that both Amitabh Bachchan and the rider were seen without helmets. A concerned citizen, tweeting from the handle Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, raised the issue and tagged the Mumbai Police, urging them to take note of the traffic violation.

The Mumbai Police promptly replied: We have shared this with traffic branch.