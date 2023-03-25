Anushka Sharma reacts hilariously when called ‘Mrs Kohli’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a hilarious moment with the paparazzi when being referred to as “Mrs Kohli”.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Anushka Sharma came at an event and the media asked her to look at the camera while referring to her as Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

“Relax! Why are you all shouting? Wait! Mere kaan… I have not recovered from the shouting from yesterday,” she said.

When the photographers said they could not take her pictures at functions and events, she replied ‘mere kaan bajj rahe hai (my ears are ringing).”

Related – Virat Kohli reveals first ‘nervous’ encounter with Anushka Sharma

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple merged their respective foundations – Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation – for launching a joint non-profit initiative dedicated to helping the needy.

The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat‘ star’s next outing is ‘Chakda Xpress’, which is a biopic on former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Comments