Anwarul Haq Kakar resigns from senate, BAP membership

ISLAMABAD: Designated Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar resigned from his senate, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) membership, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Anwarul Haq Kakar said that he is quitting his senate membership as his basic responsibility is to hold transparent elections.

Furthermore, the designated prime minister said that consultation regarding the caretaker cabinet has been started, sources added.

A day earlier, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was selected as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, PM Shehbaz and Riaz have sent advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Alvi, the statement added.

The premier thanked the opposition leader for his cooperation in the consultation process for the nomination of the caretaker PM.

Shortly afterward, the president approved the summary under Article 224 A of the Constitution.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the nominated new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan and a member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician from Balochistan.

Simultaneously, he served as parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the Senate.

Anwarul Haq Kakar also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.