England’s Anya Shrubsole retires from international cricket

Anya Shrubsole has retired from international cricket, saying the game is “moving faster than she can keep up with” as she bows out after 14 years with England.

The 30-year-old was England’s match-winner during their World Cup success on home soil in 2017, taking six for 46 in the final against India at Lord’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket)

It was her second World Cup success having been a part of the victorious 2009 team, while she was also involved in two Ashes triumphs.

The medium-pace right-arm bowler, who will continue to play domestic cricket, will step down from international cricket having been a pivotal part of the team for over a decade.

Anya Shrubsole played 173 games for England across all formats and took a total of 227 wickets, retiring as the country’s current top T20 wicket-taker.

“I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement.

“To have been involved in women’s cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket)

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be lucky enough to play for England for so long, I’d have been happy with one game.”

Shrubsole’s last appearance was in the World Cup final earlier this month where she took three of the five Australian wickets in a losing effort.

Comments