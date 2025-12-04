Anzela Abbasi: Men must prioritise mental health therapy over ego

Anzela Abbasi shared her insights on the dynamics of men’s ego and emphasised her belief that men may require psychiatric therapy more than women.

In a recent podcast, Anzela Abbasi expressed her views, saying, “I have not seen many men going to therapy”.

She further noted, “My husband is a therapist, the majority of his clients are women, there are hardly two or three men, they need therapy more than women do”.

She emphasised her point, “Women are adaptable creatures, they love to learn, love to grow, women love to see what the world has for us”.

Instead, “men have this ego where if I’m right, then I’m right”.