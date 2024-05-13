AOOA demands to reinstate CAA pilots’ license examination system

A significant demand has been made by the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association in Karachi regarding the restoration of Pakistan CAA’s pilots’ license examination system, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a letter received by the secretary aviation, there is a call for the termination of the contract with the British company and to resume CAA pilots’ license examination system.

The decision to outsource the pilot license exam to a foreign entity has been met with strong opposition from all stakeholders, including aircraft owners.

The letter further alleges that the CAA authorities assist during the process to outsourcing the exams to a British company.

READ: Europe to lift ban on PIA, Vision Air flights next month: sources

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recognized the national CAA pilot license examination system as a global standard.

Despite this acknowledgment, the letter stated that CAA officials opted to outsource the pilot license exam to a British company.

This decision has resulted in a significant increase in costs, with each paper costing over Rs 30,000 and the total expense for the 14 papers of the Pilots License exceeding Rs 450,000.

Previously, under CAA, the total fee for the 14 papers of the pilots’ license was between Rs 25,000 to 28,000.

The association criticizes the actions of CAA regulatory department officials, alleging that they took such steps to conceal their incompetence.

In response to these developments, the association demands the restoration of the pilots’ license system and calls for a high-level investigation into the matter.