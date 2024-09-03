AP Dhillon breaks silence on Canada home attack

Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon breaks his silence on the recent attack, hours after multiple shots were fired outside his residence in Canada.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday morning, singer-rapper AP Dhillon assured his fans about his safety, after his Vancouver home was allegedly attacked by Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members, following the song collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

“I’m safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything,” Dhillon wrote in the text story. “Peace and love to all.” It is pertinent to note here that multiple shots were fired outside the ‘Brown Munde’ hitmaker’s house in Canada on Tuesday evening, confirmed the sources close to him. In an alleged social media post, Indian gangster Rohit Godara, of the Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack, after Dhillon collaborated with the ‘Tiger 3’ star and Sanjay Dutt, for the music video of his latest track, ‘Old Money’.

Reportedly, Godara also gave ‘death threats’ to Dhillon, and warned him to ‘stay within his limits’, or else he’ll have to bear the consequences, like his ‘dog’s death’.

For the unversed, a similar firing incident was carried out outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra, in April this year, when two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside his home, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony.

Previously, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.