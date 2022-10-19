Wednesday, October 19, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Tahir Hassan

Five injured after fire erupts in Karachi house

test

KARACHI: A fire broke out on Wednesday morning in an apartment located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, injuring five people including a woman, ARY News reported.

As per details, the fire broke out in block 11 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal residential flats early Wednesday morning.

After being informed, the fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. As a result, five people including a woman received burn injuries.

All the injured people were shifted to the burns ward of Civil Hospital Karachi. According to the initial investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

Read more: 18 KILLED AS BUS CARRYING FLOOD AFFECTEES CATCHES FIRE NEAR NOORIABAD

Earlier, at least 18 passengers were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus caught fire on the M9 motorway near Jamshoro’s Nooriabad Town.

According to the police, the ill-fated bus, with flood affectees on board, was heading towards Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi.

Comments

Tahir Hassan

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.