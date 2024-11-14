Apex committee meeting summoned to review counter-terrorism measures

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting of the Apex Committee formed under the National Action Plan on Monday, ARY News reported citing sources.

The meeting will be attended by civil and military leadership including Defence Minister, Interior Minister and other cabinet members. Additionally, the chief ministers of all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and services chiefs will also attend the meeting, the sources said.

They added that the meeting aims to review the overall law and order situation, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where terrorism remains a significant concern. The Apex Committee will receive updates on the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations against terrorist groups.

The meeting will also discuss the broader national security landscape is likely to take important decisions to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

In its earlier meeting, the of the Apex Committee formed under the National Action Plan approved a reinvigorated and re-energized national counter-terrorism campaign through launching of Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ with consensus of all stakeholders, symbolising the national resolve to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

The ‘Operation Azm-e-Istehkam’ was launched with the consensus of all stakeholders, including the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, during a meeting of the Central Apex Committee on the National Action Plan (NAP), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Azm-e-Istehkam will integrate and synergise multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive and decisive manner,” said a press release issued by the PM Office Media Wing.

“The forum reiterated that the fight against extremism and terrorism was Pakistan’s war and was absolutely essential for the nation’s survival and well-being. The forum resolved that no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state without any exception,” it was added.