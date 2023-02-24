Apex committee seeks national consensus to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The Central Apex Committee on Friday called for national consensus to eliminate terrorism from the country, affirming that national solidarity, unity and collective efforts were the need of the hour, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, the Apex Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, federal ministers, chief ministers, senators, heads of sensitive civil, police and military institutions, chief secretaries and other high-level officials.

The meeting agreed that the elimination of terrorism from the country was interlinked with economic recovery and political stability.

“Since Pakistan cannot afford internal instability, national solidarity, unity and collective efforts were the need of the hour,” the statement noted, adding that in order to achieve these targets, national consensus should be evolved and hurdles in its way should be removed.

During the meeting, the terrorist incidents particularly the incident of Peshawar Police Lines Mosque of January 30, 2023 and Karachi Police Chief Office incident on February 19 and the later on situation were reviewed in detail.

The representatives of intelligence agencies briefed the participants on the overall security situation and on the action taken against the terrorists. Inspector General of Police Sindh informed about the details of the attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief.

The meeting participants saluted all the law enforcement agencies including armed forces, Rangers, Frontier Corps, Counter Terrorism Department and police for showing exemplary bravery and courage against terrorism and paid tribute to the martyred officers and jawans.

They considered the issue of non-availability of funds approved in the past for Karachi Police and security and directed that all obstacles in the ways of projects concerning police, counter terrorism department and security should be removed without any further delay.

Protection of national security and life and property of people was the basic constitutional responsibility which should be performed with national passion, sincerity, focus and the best of abilities, they noted.

They said the federal government would extend full cooperation and assistance to the provinces for fulfilling the responsibility of ensuring peace and security.

The meeting considered the role of media especially social media during the incidents of terrorism and operation of security forces.

It was briefed that during operation of the security forces such information was also telecast from which terrorists and their facilitators could have benefited and could have impacted the security operation, putting the lives of officers and jawans in danger.

It was suggested that guidance should be taken from the SOPs and regulations concerning cyber space and terrorism in other countries of the world.

In this context, with the consultation of media houses and all relevant stakeholders a suitable procedure should be followed so that in an emergency situation rumours, misleading information and fear among public could be stopped and there should be no difficulties in carrying out the security operation.

The participants also agreed that in case of an emergency situation, a focal person should be given the responsibility to disseminate facts to media and the public.

They also reviewed progress on the implementation of the National Action Plan and the decisions taken in the last meeting of the apex committee.

A committee headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice informed about the progress made in the investigation against terrorists, and in taking measures for making the process of prosecution and sentencing effective.

Kabul visit

The apex committee meeting comes a day after the visit of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and DG ISI to Kabul.

“A high-ranking delegation led by the Minister for Defence visited Kabul today to meet with officials of the Afghan Interim Government to discuss security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures,” the Foreign Office said in a tweet on Thursday.

The delegation met with the acting deputy prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, it added.

In a separate statement, the Afghan Council of Ministers said the two sides discussed economic cooperation, regional connectivity, trade, and bilateral relations.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and should have cordial relations. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants expansion of commercial and economic relations with Pakistan as such relations are in the interest of both countries,” the statement quoted Mullah Baradar as saying.

